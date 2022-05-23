Weather Forecast: May 24, 2022

One week there is a threat of heat stroke and the next week there is a constant threat of rain.

Natchez is forecast to have showers tomorrow more than likely before 4 p.m. Chance of rain is at 70 percent and there will be a South wind from 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. The high is 87 and the low is 71 Tuesday night.

According to the Mississippi River Gauge, Natchez was at 47.5 feet and falling Monday morning. The river should drop to 47.1 feet and continue to fall into the week.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. and sunset is at 8:02 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor 2:11 a.m., Morning Major 7:33 a.m., Afternoon Minor 2:03 p.m., Afternoon Major 7:55 p.m.