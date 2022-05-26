Natchez High on lockdown, but students not in danger, officials say

Published 3:04 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School was put on lockdown at about 2:40 p.m. today as police investigate a nearby incident, but school officials said the move was simply a precaution and students are not in danger.

“As of right now, there is no imminent danger to the high school, but as a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown because of a potential situation in close proximity to the school,” said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Daughtry said police are investigating a situation in the area of the high school but not at the high school.

Daughtry said he would provide more information as his investigation continues.

Tony Fields, public engagement coordinator at Natchez High School, said the possibility exists that students could be held past their regular dismissal time at 3:40 p.m.

