Stine in Natchez closed off by officers for potential threat
Published 3:25 pm Saturday, May 28, 2022
NATCHEZ — A possible threat at Stine on US 61 has caused officers of multiple agencies to seal off the parking lot outside the business.
The nature of the threat is unclear at this time.
Natchez Police Department, Natchez Fire Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and AMR are on scene.
Email newsletter signup
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.