VIDEO: History celebrated at North Natchez Ram Reunion

NATCHEZ — A high school richly part of Natchez’s history celebrated a long-awaited class reunion this weekend.

The North Natchez High School classes of 1971 through 1989, the years the high school was open as North Natchez, gathered for their 50th-year reunion two years later than planned. Organizer Monica Smith said she had planned to have a gathering of all of the North Natchez classes in 2020 but plans changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The time allowed the celebration to grow from a one-day event to a whole weekend which started with a meet and greet reception on Friday and after a motorcade, pep rally and evening reunion at the Natchez Convention Center concluded with a special Sunday sermon at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church—which North Natchez alumnus Melvin White pastors.

North Natchez, which was where Robert Lewis Magnet School is today, holds a special place in the hearts of many—as was demonstrated by the hundreds who attended the weekend festivities. Some never left Natchez while others traveled from far away to reunite with old friends.

The video above shows scenes from the weekend festivities.