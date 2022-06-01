Alcorn State’s Rankin will not return for 2023 softball season

Published 11:32 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Alcorn State head softball coach Josef Rankin could have career win 100 this weekend. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State Department of Athletics announced on Tuesday that head softball coach Josef Rankin will not return.

Rankin recently finished his eighth season at the helm of the Lady Braves, compiling a 99-220 record and two SWAC East Division regular-season titles (2017, 2018). Alcorn finished the 2022 season with a 16-32 overall record, 9-12 in the SWAC — fifth in the West Division.

“We thank Coach Rankin for his hard work and dedication to the Alcorn State athletics program,” Director of Athletics Raynoid Dedeaux said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors and will announce a new hire once a search has been completed.”

Email newsletter signup

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately; in the meantime, current assistant and former Alcorn standout pitcher Ambria Dorsey will serve as interim coach.

More Sports

LDWF advises public to inspect personal flotation devices following problems

From injuries to triumph, Dunbar earns Softball Player of the Year

‘All the credit goes to the kids,’ Beesley guided team to district title, earns coach of the year honor

Watch: Meet the 2021-2022 All-Metro Softball Team

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think tighter regulation on who can buy assault rifles would help prevent loss of life in mass shootings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections