Alcorn State’s Rankin will not return for 2023 softball season

LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State Department of Athletics announced on Tuesday that head softball coach Josef Rankin will not return.

Rankin recently finished his eighth season at the helm of the Lady Braves, compiling a 99-220 record and two SWAC East Division regular-season titles (2017, 2018). Alcorn finished the 2022 season with a 16-32 overall record, 9-12 in the SWAC — fifth in the West Division.

“We thank Coach Rankin for his hard work and dedication to the Alcorn State athletics program,” Director of Athletics Raynoid Dedeaux said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors and will announce a new hire once a search has been completed.”

