Anglers compete in fifth annual Kickin’ Bass for Cystic Fibrosis tournament

SPOKANE, LA — It was another great year for the Kickin’ Bass for Cystic Fibrosis Tournament put on by Chris McVay on May 22. His nephew Asher was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis as an infant and has battled the disease ever since.

The tournament had 52 boats enter the competition with Joshua McCall and Bud Olcutt taking home the first place payout of $1,450 with 16.42 lbs. They smashed the Kickin Bass Big Bass record with a beautiful 8.90 lb Lake St. John brute that secured them another $520 prize.

Beau Barfoot and Colby Barfoot finished second with 15.09 pounds, Steve and Matt Doyle finished third with 14.88 pounds, Jacob Porciou and Creed David finished fourth with 14.75 pounds and Matt Ingram and Caleb Ingram finished fifth with 14.61 pounds. McVay thanked everyone for competing in the tournament.

Email newsletter signup

“As always, we’d like to thank all of our gracious sponsors as we could not do this without them. Also a huge thank you to everyone that fished,” McVay said. “We’ll keep doing this as long as you folks keep showing up to fish for a good cause. We’ve not yet tallied up the full amount of money raised but hope to have a final number soon.”