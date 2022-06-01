Courthouse Records: June 1, 2022

Adams County

May 20-26

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Addie Chisholm McLemore-Farris.

DHS — Michael J. Hutchins II.

DHS — Robert Champion.

DHS — William Lippert.

DHS — Alvion Sampson.

DHS — Marcus White.

DHS — Gregory N. Carter.

DHS — Darron Rodney.

DHS — Terrance E. Brown.

Estate of Artis Marie Leake.

Estate of Carolyn Louise Baker.

Estate of Adlai McMillian Pate III.

Roger D. Hunt Jr. v. Adams County et al.

Trevis Barnes v. Tanya Franklin.

Divorces:

James Everett Germany v. Delana Renee Germany.

Marriage license applications:

Cedric Oneal Angelethy, 57, Marietta, Ga. to Marilyn Decarlas Davis (Dixon), 56, Marietta, Ga.

William Earl Dobbins Sr., 41, Natchez to Tara Patrice Conner, 34, Natchez.

Kelvin Harris Sr., 60, Natchez to Yvonne Anderson Ivory (Anderson), 58, Natchez.

Ronald Louis Novak II, 40, Crosby to Leslie Viola Williams, 32, Natchez.

Kyle Edward Zimmerman, 54, Gonzales, La. to Karen Denise Ernst (Brown), 58, Gonzales, La.

Deed transactions:

May 19-25

Carolyn T. Mayberry and Jerome Mayberry to Jawana Sewell, lot 18 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision (revised).

Rebecca M. Hinson and Donald Eugene Hinson to Arzell Green and Latoya Barfield Green, lot 49 of the Addition of Brooklyn Subdivision.

Donald Wayne Norman to The Jeffersons, LLC, lot 7 of Block No. A Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Gregory A. Collins Sr. to Angela Willis, lot 9 of the Re-Subdivision of Block Number 16 Concord Addition.

Linda Dawson to Linda Dawson and Beverly Dawson, lot 1 Highland Park Subdivision.

HPGM Properties, LLC to JR Real Property, LLC, 8.30 Acre Tract Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Larry D. McIlwain to George Wesley Tarver, lots 4 and 5 Longmire Subdivision.

Emmett Burns Robson to Tyrus Bacon, lot 25 Pineview Subdivision.

Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC to Emily Campbell, lot 197 Montebello Subdivision.

Jan Hammack Pickle a/k/a Jan Hammack to Timothy A. Duncan, lot 10 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Laine Berry, Inc. to Laine Berry, Inc., all that part of lot 52 Clifton Heights Addition.

Mortgages:

May 19-25

James M. Bright to Regions Bank, lot 35 of The Anchorage, Third Development.

Jawana Sewell to Flagstar Bank, lot 18 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision (revised).

Arzell Green and Latoya Barfield Green to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 49 of the Addition of Brooklyn Subdivision.

JR Real Property, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Gloster Branch, 3.44 Acre Tract Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

George Wesley Tarver to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 4 and 5 Longmire Subdivision.

Emily Campbell to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 197 Montebello Subdivision.

Timothy A. Duncan to Fidelity Bank, lot 10 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 26

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Henry Brown.

James Schuchs v. Dominique Grandson.

United Credit v. Anthony Nettles.

Midland Credit v. Page Whittington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Brynson Rogers.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lukeria Hence.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Duane Hickombottom.

Datavi Griffin v. William McKeel.

Adams County Nursing v. Bruce Bell and Ann Bell.

Concordia Parish

May 20-26

Civil suits:

Clifton Smith v. Herman Louis O’Neal.

Curator Fee v. Jo Ann Free (Unopened Succession).

Cassey Jackson v. Jo Ann Free (Unopened Succession).

James Jackson v. Jo Ann Free (Unopened Succession).

Justin Goeggle v. Jay Glenn Jr.

MS Services, LLC v. Randall Crouch.

MS Services, LLC v. Casey Crouch.

Bennie R. Loyd Sr. v. Dorothy D. Loyd. (Petition)

Bennie R. Loyd Sr. v. Curtis Glenn Nelson.

Bennie R. Loyd Sr. v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Bennie R. Loyd Sr. v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Autovest, LLC v. Barry L. Williams.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Clayton R. Chauvin A/K/A Clayton Chauvin.

Ruth Meredith v. Javonta Williams.

State of Louisiana v. Javonta Williams.

Divorces:

Jenna Martin v. Steven Martin.

Marriage license applications:

Arelon Ray Smith, 28, Vidalia to Tara Nicole Brandenburg, 23, Sicily Island, La.

Derrick Wayne Olivo, 20, Vidalia to Elizabeth Grace Tucker, 23, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Caleb Havard to Adrain Broadus and Stephanie Polk Broadus, lot 205 Gilliespie Heights, Third Development.

Charles Davis to Ameka L. Davis, lot 46 Belle Grove Subdivision.

Rhonda Gayle Vanier Westbrook to Jermey Walsworth, lot 139 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Linda Reese Shirley to Leslie Juhasz Moore, lot 5 Second Smith Addition.

Cynthia Jolene Butler and Anthony Marlyn Butler to Williams Noland Harper Sr. and Mary Catherine Harper, lot 8 Murray Addition B.

Shannon Lee Greer to Madeline Renee Armbrust, lot 82, Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Blue Jordan and Madella Johnson Jordan to Jody McJimsey, lot 63 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Leslie Juhasz Moore to GMFS, LLC, lot 5 Second Smith Addition.

Jody McJimsey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 63 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.