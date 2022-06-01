Court Case Conclusions: June 1, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 20-26:

Darrell Tuesno charged with disorderly conduct. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darrell Tuesno charged with domestic violence/simple assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darrell Tuesno charged with resisting arrest. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darrell Tuesno charged with malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Rodney Farmer charged with driving while license suspended. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Rodney Farmer charged with no tag. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Rodney Farmer charged with no proof of insurance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Farmer charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Farmer charged with possession of liquid methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terry Lynn Huff charged with malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, May 20:

Brent Geoghegan pleaded guilty to burglary of a storehouse (Count I) and burglary of a storehouse (Count II) in Judge Johnson’s court. Sentenced to six years per count in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, said terms to run concurrent each with the other. It is further ordered that this sentence must run concurrent with the Defendant’s prior sentences in Cause Nos. 17-KR-0049 and 18-KR-0015. Prior to release, the Defendant must attend and complete the Long Term Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office and must pay restitution in the amount of $1,250.00.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 25:

Randy Eugene Chane, 59, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Rickeira Lanancia Dukes, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Keshawn Wiley, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with seven days suspended. Twenty-three days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Tikeya Kei’Ondra Galtney, 26, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 45 days with 44 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from 2725 Itasca Drive for 60 days. Fine set at $748.75.

Tikeya Kei’Ondra Galtney, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 45 days with 44 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 26, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $500.

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 26, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Banned from Cambridge Heights. Fine set at $748.75.

Yasmine Kerrionta Lyles, 24, charged with DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Case dismissed.

Louis Spiller, 19, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 23 days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Deandra Ramone Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 30 days with 23 days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Donald Wayne White, 71, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances – discharge firearm in city limits. Sentenced to 15 days suspended. Forfeiture weapon. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Marcus Dewayne Ware, 52, charged with forgery. Case dismissed.

Marieshala Aerriel Ware, 23, pleaded guilty to forgery. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, charged with motor vehicle: failure to obey traffic officer. Case dismissed.

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, charged with motor vehicle: reckless driving. Case dismissed.

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

Lajaris Dewayne McGuire, 31, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Jacarius Moore, 18, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances – discharge firearm in city limits. Sentenced to 45 days with 15 days suspended. Thirty days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Willard Lee Bingham, 49, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $100.00.

Tuesday, May 24:

Lee Coyne, 33, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Justin Albert Davis, 34, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Elijah Dedrick Carithers, 37, charged with weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Case dismissed.

Darren Fleming, 33, charged with receiving stolen property. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cartrell Lamar Frye, 22, charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Louis Spiller, 19, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

