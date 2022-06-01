Sept. 04, 1947 – May 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Glenda Tabor Cox of Conroe, Texas passed away peacefully in The Woodlands, Texas on May 20, 2022, at age 74. Glenda was born in Natchez, Mississippi to the late Marvin and Mary Sue Tabor. She attended schools in Natchez prior to moving to Ocean Springs, Mississippi where she graduated from Ocean Springs High School. She attended The University of Southern Mississippi.

Glenda married Dean Cox in 1967 and they had two children, Dean Jr. and Sherry. She was the rock of the family. Family came first and she cherished the time she had with them. She adored her grandchildren and every minute with them was very special to her. She was passionate about reading and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found taking care of her horses and dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Dean, of 54 years; son, Dean Jr (Heather) of Cypress, TX and daughter Sherry (Bill) Cousins of Houston, TX and three grandchildren, Samantha Cousins, Cameron Cox, and Cassidy Cox. She leaves behind one brother, Glenn Tabor of Torrance, California.

A reception in Glenda’s memory for friends and family will be held at the home of Drs. Jo Ann and Harlon Crimm, 314 Jackson Ave, Ocean Springs, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 3 until 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.