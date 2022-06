FERRIDAY – Services for Ruby Lee Spurs Lollis, 82, from Ferriday, LA, who died May 31, 2022, at her residence will be held at Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach Center in Ferriday at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with Pastor Gardner officiating under the direction of D. Rollins and Howard Funeral Homes.