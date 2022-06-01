Sanguinetti to return to Cathedral as new interim Head of School

NATCHEZ — Pat Sanguinetti has agreed to return to Cathedral School as the interim Head of School until a new Head of School is appointed, Father Aaron Williams announced in a letter to school staff and families Wednesday.

The school is also led by two principals. Kimberly Burkley would continue in her role as the elementary principal and Robin Branton, who serves as vice-principal, will enter into a new role as principal of the secondary school.

“Pat is a proud alumnus of Cathedral and served our school community as principal for fourteen years until 2016,” Williams states in the letter. “He has been an invaluable support to the school ever since, and I am very grateful for his generosity in agreeing to take on this role. His presence will provide the leadership necessary to implement our new model of administration, while also maintaining continuity to our tradition of excellence in education.

“I am looking forward to working with Pat, Kimberly and Robin as we begin our preparations for the Fall semester. We will launch our formal search for a permanent Head of School later this month. May Our Lady of Sorrows and Saint Joseph intercede for our new administrators and all of our Cathedral School community.”