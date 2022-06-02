Crime Reports: June 3, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Melaye Nishawn Tenner, 26, 413 College Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Danterrius Deonte Antonio Jones, 19, 414 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Theft on Martins Lane.

Accident on Martins Lane.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Watts Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Krystal Danielle Morgan, 38, Pineview Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held without bond.

Analicia Grace Sanders, 36, Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

John Guy Sanders, 40, Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charge of shooting or throwing at trains or motor vehicles. Held without bond.

Quentin Maurice Smith, 45, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of sale of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Lotus Drive.

Safety check on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on River Terminal Road.

Intelligence report on Old Courthouse Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Newman Road.

Intelligence report on Muddy Fork Road.

Fire on Windy Hill Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.

Wanted person on State Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Trespassing on Dewberry Circle.

Simple assault on Tubman Circle.

Trespassing on Beau Pré Road.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.

Unwanted subject on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm no U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Carl R. Evans Jr, 35, 3 Temah Street, Natchez, on charges of improper muffler, open container, drug paraphernalia, convicted felon with a firearm. Bond set at $5,000

Arrests — Tuesday

Jerry Brownell Jr, 42, 164 Bayou Drive, Vidalia, on charges of contempt of court, court sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Reports — Tuesday

Welfare check on Louisiana 425

Auto theft on Louisiana 129

Residence burglary on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Green Acres Road

Medical call on Love Street

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Criminal trespass on Elizabeth Road

Extortion Threats on Carter Street

Medical call on Ron Road

Auto Accident on Terry Circle

Disturbance on Peach Street

Disturbance on Ron Road