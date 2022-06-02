Natchez one of 20 historic small towns up for vote at USA Today
Published 3:01 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022
NATCHEZ — According to the USA Today, Natchez is one of 20 favorite historic small towns nominated for a vote on the USA Today Website. These towns have 25,000 people or less and are filled with history.
People can vote for their favorite town once per day starting Monday June 6th at noon until June 17, 2022. Natchez is one of five southern towns included in the voting. Natchitoches, Louisiana, San Elizario,Texas, St. Augustine, Florida and Williamsburg, Virginia are the other southern towns featured.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Abilene, Kansas
Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
Biddeford, Maine
Camden, Maine
Cape May, New Jersey
Carlisle, Pennsylvania
De Smet, South Dakota
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Natchez, Mississippi
Natchitoches, Louisiana
San Elizario, Texas
Solvang, California
St. Augustine, Florida
Taos, New Mexico
Wickford, Rhode Island
Williamsburg, Virginia
Woodstock, Vermont
Winners will be announced on June 17.