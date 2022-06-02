Natchez one of 20 historic small towns up for vote at USA Today

NATCHEZ — According to the USA Today, Natchez is one of 20 favorite historic small towns nominated for a vote on the USA Today Website. These towns have 25,000 people or less and are filled with history.

People can vote for their favorite town once per day starting Monday June 6th at noon until June 17, 2022. Natchez is one of five southern towns included in the voting. Natchitoches, Louisiana, San Elizario,Texas, St. Augustine, Florida and Williamsburg, Virginia are the other southern towns featured.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Abilene, Kansas

Berkeley Springs, West Virginia

Biddeford, Maine

Camden, Maine

Cape May, New Jersey

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

De Smet, South Dakota

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mineral Point, Wisconsin

Natchez, Mississippi

Natchitoches, Louisiana

San Elizario, Texas

Solvang, California

St. Augustine, Florida

Taos, New Mexico

Wickford, Rhode Island

Williamsburg, Virginia

Woodstock, Vermont

Winners will be announced on June 17.