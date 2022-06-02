Weather Forecast: June 3, 2022

You may be singing “Its finally Friday,” in the rain as the weekend nears.

Natchez is forecast to have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 84 and a NNE wind at 5 to 10 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 66 and a NNE wind at 5 mph.

According to the Mississippi River Gauge, Natchez is at 43.4 feet and is forecast to drop down to 43.2 and should stay there for the weekend.

Email newsletter signup

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. and sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor 8:30 a.m., Morning Major 2:56 a.m., Afternoon Minor 11:08 p.m. Afternoon Major 3:21 p.m.