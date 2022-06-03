March 22, 1941 – June 2, 2022

GLOSTER – Annie Pearl Enlow, 81, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at The Lodge at Lane in Zachary, La.

She was born March 22, 1941, in Gilbert, Louisiana, the daughter of Odis Earl and Margie Edna Sproles Edwards. She worked as a nurse’s aide for many years and was Baptist.

She is survived by two sons, William Eugene Enlow of Natchez, MS and Kevin Leroy Enlow of Natchez, MS; five grandchildren, Jeremy Grant, Amanda Hewitt, Dewayne Enlow, Krystal Enlow, and Courtney May; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lena Nell Lanehart of Crosby, MS and Annette Taylor of Zachary, LA; two brothers, Leon Edwards and Sara of Smithdale, MS and Leroy Edwards and Lisa of Zachary, LA; one brother-in-law R.D. Enlow of Centreville, MS; two sisters-in-Law, Auline Prichard of Crosby, MS and Sue Edwards of Ethel, LA.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Enlow; daughter and son-in-law, Dora and Dale Grant; two brothers, Cecil Edwards and Marvin Edwards and one sister-in-law, Marie Edwards.

Visitation is Saturday June 4, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Earnest Phelps. Interment will follow in Enlow Cemetery on Silver Creek Road, Crosby, MS.

Pallbearers are Sheldon Edwards, Noel Gilmore, Jay Edwards, Brandon Dimattia, Sammy Lanehart, and Lane Edwards.

Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Edwards and Curtis Lanehart.