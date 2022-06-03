Louisiana Department of Wildlife and US Forest Service team up to deploy artifical reefs

Published 2:37 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), deployed artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake, near Alexandria, on May 26, 2022. As part of a Good Neighbor Authority Project (Good Neighbor Authority | US Forest Service (usda.gov), 40 Pond King “Honey Hole” artificial reefs were purchased and deployed. These artificial reefs are designed to be angler-friendly and will enhance recreational fishing by providing a sanctuary for fish.

Coordinates to help anglers locate the reefs are below:

Reef Site Name Coordinates Number of Reefs
Underwater Levee Reefs N 31° 16.339` W 92° 37.157` 21
West Ramp Reefs N 31° 15.981` W 92° 37.906` 19

To view the location of other public freshwater artificial reefs throughout the state, visit the Louisiana Outdoor Explorer, click on the “Get on the Water” tab, then select “Freshwater Artificial Reefs” under the layer list.

For questions regarding Kincaid Lake, contact LDWF’s District 3 Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager Rick McGuffee at (318) 487-5885 or rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.

