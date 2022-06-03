SEC approves future schedules for basketball, not football

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference approved future regular-season schedules and postseason formats for six sports — just not football — to conclude its annual league meetings Friday.

SEC presidents and chancellors reached an agreement on schedules for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and softball to accommodate the addition of Oklahoma and Texas beginning in the 2025-26 athletic year.

Future schedules and championship formats in all other SEC sports remain under discussion and will be announced at a later date.

Email newsletter signup

Football scheduling was a main topic of conversation at the league meetings, with coaches and athletic directors discussing the pros and cons of switching to a nine-game conference schedule and doing away with East and West divisions. The conversation was tabled, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said any movement on the future format could come in late summer or mid-fall.

Schedule changes the SEC announced Friday: