Southern Miss regional sold out for this weekend

Published 2:29 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

HATTIESBURG – The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Wednesday morning that the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional set for Pete Taylor Park this weekend has been sold out.

The No. 1 seed Golden Eagles (43-16) open the regional with a 1 p.m. meeting with No. 4 Army West Point (31-23), while No. 2 seed LSU (38-20) and No. 3 seed Kennesaw State (35-26) play at 6 p.m.

A pair of game times have also been altered for the regional this weekend. Please note that game three set for Saturday, June 4, will now take place at 12 noon, while the if necessary contest set for Monday, June 6, will now start at 3 p.m.

All games of the Hattiesburg Regional can be seen on ESPN+.

