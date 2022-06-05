Police investigating death on St. Catherine Street

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department is currently working on a death investigation.

Just after 8 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to the DeMarco Square Apartments located at 160 Saint Catherine St.

Officers discovered an unknown black female deceased behind the apartment building.

Email newsletter signup

“At this time we are currently treating it as a death pending completion of the investigation,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

This story will be updated with more information as it is released.