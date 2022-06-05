Recipe tweaking to make the most of summer bounty

By Jennie Guido

Around the Guido house, we are notorious for tweaking recipes. We can find a simple and really good recipe and easily find a way to try a different spice or add a vegetable to the mix.

Mom’s favorite thing to do is add a can of Rotel tomatoes to casseroles. Plain chicken spaghetti becomes a flavorful chicken Rotel. Chicken Spectacular turns into a colorful casserole with a can of Rotel tomatoes. Try that out on your next casserole night.

Now that we are beginning to see the fruits of the garden come rolling in by the buckets, we’ve got to find something to do with all of this squash and zucchini. You can smother it, roast it, spiralize it, or add it to a ratatouille. Some people can it, save it for their holiday cornbread dressing, or chop it up for the freezer.

Mom found a perfectly delicious recipe for Cream of Squash and Zucchini Soup; and of course, we’re already thinking of ways to tweak it. She made a pan of cornbread muffins to go along with it, but can you imagine a crunchy slice of French bread? We instantly thought Dad would suggest adding ham to the soup, but what about crawfish tails? Yum! You know what would make that soup really good? A can of creamed corn.

Or you can just keep it simple. Follow this recipe and enjoy your garden fresh (or farmer’s market found) vegetables in a new way.

Cream of Squash and Zucchini Soup

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons green onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced

2 large yellow squash, thinly sliced

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups whipping cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Saute the onions in olive oil until translucent. Add in flour and garlic powder, stirring and cooling for three minutes. Add squash and zucchini, cooking until tender. Stir frequently to prevent sticking. Add in broth (Mom uses Orrington Farms brand chicken broth base.) At this point, use a hand mixer or blender to break up the squash mixture. Do not puree.

Add whipping cream, salt, and pepper. Simmer, stirring often. If it begins to thicken too much, add a little water.