Natchez police arrest two men in unrelated shooting incidents last week

NATCHEZ — Natchez police have arrested two men for unrelated shootings on Tuesday and Friday last week. One was arrested for shooting at another man’s truck by the Mississippi River Bridge during the afternoon on Friday.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the victim, Dustin McKlemurry, was exiting the bridge coming into Natchez from Vidalia when he was cut off at Government Fleet Road where Smokey Joe Wilson, age 28, started shooting at his truck.

No one was injured, Daughtry said.

“I don’t know what to say to this,” Daughtry said. “People want to settle differences with weapons like there is no law and order and no repercussions. I don’t get it.”

Daughtry said the weapon used was recovered at the scene and Wilson was taken into custody.

Wilson is charged with aggravated assault, malicious mischief, shooting into a vehicle and shooting inside of city limits. He is detained on a $55,000 bond as of Monday.

Natchez Police made another aggravated assault arrest on Friday after a Tuesday, May 31, incident where a man pulled up to a woman’s house on Watts Avenue in the night and started shooting.

After further investigation, police obtained a warrant for LaDarrius Lowe, 26, who was arrested in connection with the May 31 shooting on Friday.

Investigators believe Lowe made threats to “shoot up” the house belonging to the mother of a man he was having a dispute with, Daughtry said. He said the victim’s son allegedly confronted Lowe about a girl. Investigators believe Lowe then stole a pistol from the son and shot toward the house while no one was home.

Lowe is charged with aggravated assault and has a probation hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He is detained with no bond, Daughtry said.

“I want to give a shoutout to our CID (Criminal Investigative Division) who worked hard on these cases. Individuals that try to hurt or harm citizens, we’re going to get them and were going to put them away. … We will do everything we can to bring justice and closure to families.”