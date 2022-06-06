Sheriff Patten completes inaugural National Sheriffs’ Institute Jail Administration course in Virginia

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten completed participation in the inaugural session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute-Jail Administration course held in Quantico, Virginia, May 2 through 6.

This no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC), U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Patten was selected to join 20 other sheriffs from across the country for training on contemporary challenges around correctional facility operations including the sheriff’s role with the community, legal implications of operating a jail, the sheriff as a leader in the jail, critical aspects of jail operations, assessing the jail operation, and jail improvement planning.

Email newsletter signup

Attendees were self-nominated or nominated by the Major County Sheriffs of America, Inc., the National Sheriffs’ Association, the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association, the Committee of State Sheriffs’ Associations, or the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact the Office of the Sheriff.

The NSI was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office. The NSI has gone through many iterations throughout its history. Since 1993, the NSI has been housed in the NIC Jails Division.

The NSI now has two courses of study—the NSI-Leadership Development course which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs; and the newly developed NSI-Jail Administration course which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility.

For more information visit https://info.nicic.gov/nsi/.