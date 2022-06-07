Man driving stolen vehicle runs away from deputies, steals another vehicle before caught, authorities say

RIDGECREST, La. — Law enforcement officers stopped a man driving more than 80 mph through Ridgecrest, Louisiana, in a vehicle that had been reported stolen and he fled on foot before being captured at a similar crime on Sunday, according to a release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Christopher Stallings, 30, was stopped by patrol deputies after speeding through Ridgecrest, authorities said.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Stallings exited the vehicle and fled on foot. However, deputies were able to identify Stallings before he ran. He also had a firearm that had been reported stolen, authorities said.

The license plate numbers on the vehicle matched one which had been reported stolen from a nearby residence. Officers contacted the homeowners where the vehicle had been taken and learned that the suspect had pried open a door while the residents slept, entered the house and took the keys to the vehicle.

Several hours after Stallings escaped the traffic stop, deputies responded to another home invasion and vehicle theft. Investigators received a description of this vehicle and the suspect from a local store and shortly after and arrested Stallings without incident.

Both victims’ property was returned, law officials said.

Stallings is charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, reckless driving, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer and flight from an officer.

He was detained without bond as of Tuesday.