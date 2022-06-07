New police chief Sam King committed to keeping Ferriday safe

FERRIDAY, La. — The Town of Ferriday has appointed Sam King, a long-time law enforcement officer, as its Chief of Police.

King was sworn in as the new chief on May 11. He succeeds Bo Stevens, who recently resigned from the position.

King said he started his law enforcement career at Vidalia Police Department in 2005 where he worked as a full-time patrol officer.

“From there I worked with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and with the Ferriday Police Department,” he said. “I’ve done everything from patrol to homicide investigations.”

King said serving as Police Chief in Ferriday was something he always wanted.

“I feel like I have an opportunity to really help the Ferriday community and make a difference,” he said. “I applied as soon as I learned there was a need for leadership at Ferriday Police Department. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

King said one of his goals as the chief is to hire more certified officers.

“I want to get the right people in the right place and get more officers who are certified,” he said. “Of course, our main objective is to make sure citizens are safe.”

He said the department currently has four vacancies for certified police officers. He added the starting pay is something he plans to work on.

To apply, you must have a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

Ferriday Police Department will train those who have not already been certified through training at a police academy, King said.

“We will send them to the academy,” he said.