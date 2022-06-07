Off-duty officer recognizes stolen vehicle, resulting in driver’s arrest

NATCHEZ — A be-on-the-lookout alert for a vehicle stolen from Franklin County had been issued a few days before Sunday evening, when the car was recognized by an off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the Kingston area.

Driving the car was Devin Wheeler, 26, of Natchez, who the officer also identified from previous bookings.

On-duty deputies then reported to the scene and searched the interior of the car where they also spotted a small amount of marijuana, officials said.

The deputies also found that Wheeler had an outstanding warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He has been charged by ACSO with a probation violation for possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.