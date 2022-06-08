Courthouse Records: June 8, 2022

Adams County

May 27-June 2

Civil suits:

DHS — Jedariun Harris.

DHS — Bobby T. Hunt.

DHS — Tom Scott Jr.

DHS — Steve Scott.

Estate of Tanya Jenkins Mallory.

Estate of Earl Ray Daily.

Estate of Delora Jean Walsworth.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Lavada Clarence Orea Madison, 32, Natchez to Roshantieir Jerkayla Treniec Reed, 29, Natchez.

Jamara V. Carradine, 31, Natchez to Miranda Latasha Pinder (Culbert), 42, Natchez.

Johnny Lee Jackson, 38, Fayette to Patina Levett Sewell (Tyler), 48, Natchez.

James Albert Clark, 64, Natchez to Angela Porter (Matthews), 56, Brookhaven.

Leroy LaJuan Butler Jr., 36, Balch Springs, Texas to Kiara Shardae Johnson, 31, Balch Springs, Texas.

Rolando Alvarado Hernandez, 40, Natchez to Jessica Guadalupe Lara Ramos (Lara), 27, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

May 26-June 1

William S. Clement to BC Properties I, LLC, lot 1 in Square G of the Jefferson College Lots.

Vasileio Real Estate Investors, LLC to LaToya W. Clark, lot 6 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Profice Group, LLC to Kathy Coach, lot 76 of an addition to the Andrews Subdivision.

Emmett Robson to Danielle Singleton, lot 21 of Block number E Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Brenda F. Bardere to Jacqueline W. Crumbs, lot 1 of Block No. 8 Clearview Subdivision.

Annie F. Wilson to Jacqueline W. Crumbs, lot 1 of Block No. 8 Clearview Subdivision.

Bertha F. Williams to Jacqueline W. Crumbs, lot 1 of Block No. 8 Clearview Subdivision.

Eurtis Flemng to Jacqueline W. Crumbs, lot 1 of Block No. 8 Clearview Subdivision.

Todd Sims Jr. and Kenzie Sims to Christopher D. Neal, lot 7 of Block D Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Martin S. Parker to Clements J. Kaiser, lot 9 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Amelia Conner and Brandon Conner to Brett Oubre, L.L.C., lot 2 of the Subdivision of Forest Plantation, Second Development.

Betty Lou Nettles and Shou Hua Xia to Christopher T. Bordelon, lot 10 in Block No. 1 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Derek Joseph Fontenot and Alyssa Logan Behrnes Fontenot to Finley W. Hootsell and Regina L. Hootsell, lot 4 Sedgefield Plantation.

Marshall Townsend and Marilyn Townsend to Bettye Bell and Brittany Bell, lot 61, a 0.25 acre (+/-) and lot 62, a 0.25 acre (+/-) acre portion of the division of the northern part of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Melquiades Nunez and Martina D. Nunez to Javier Nunez, lot 233 Montebello Subdivision.

Hedges Plantation Land, LLC to Scott O. Galbreath III, lot 6 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Mortgages:

May 26-June 1

Lisa J. Dale and George A. Mayers to Home Bank, lots 174, 175 and 176 Beau Pré Country Club Development Villas.

LaToya W. Clark to Flagstar Bank, lot 6 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Kathy Coach to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 76 of an addition to the Andrews Subdivision.

Joshua Goldman and Amanda Goldman to United Mississippi Bank, the northerly portion of lot 19-B-1-A Clifford Spokane Subdivision.

Danielle Singleton to Flagstar Bank, lot 21 of Block number E Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 2

Civil cases:

United Mississippi Bank v. Letedry U. Earls.

Hephzib Israel v. Michael Maurice Bell.

Oliver Rice v. Patricia Gaylor.

Concordia Parish

May 27-June 2

Civil suits:

Steven Hemperly v. Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Connie Thorpe v. Aleen Cary Froust.

Connie Thorpe v. Andrew Williams.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Tony D. Faulkner.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Violet Shirlene Faulkner.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Cazerrick Johnson.

Tonia Johnston v. Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance.

Tonia Johnston v. James Douglas McKay Jr.

Tonia Johnston v. Town of Vidalia.

Succession of Betty Jo Bairnsfather.

State of Louisiana v. Quinton L. Thomas.

Shanterria Tolbert v. Quinton L. Thomas.

Desiree McConnell v. William Blake McConnell. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. William Blake McConnell. (Non Support)

Kantira Gray v. Henry Earl Day Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Henry Earl Day Jr.

Jasmine Pamplin v. Jamaal Anderson.

State of Louisiana v. Jamaal Anderson.

Keshona Butler v. Dontarius Isiah Richard.

State of Louisiana v. Dontarius Isiah Richard.

Succession of Stella Louis Duty Gore.

Succession of Johnnie Woodruff Jr.

Divorces:

William Scott Passman v. Amber Nichol Tiffee Passman.

Marriage license applications:

James Dillon McMillin, 36, Jonesville, La. to Krystle Renee Coleman, 37, Jonesville, La.

Paul Wayne Combs, 48, Vidalia to Ida Letitia Parker, 47, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Charles Bo Sproles and Sarah Elizabeth Evans Sproles to Thomas J. Healy and Ashley L. Healy, lot 3, Block No. 6 Woodland Subdivision Unit No. 2.

Ferriday Housing Authority to Alma Renell Townsend, lot 11, Block No. 71 of the Town of Ferriday.

Summer Danielle Weathersby to Charles Christopher Kyzar, lot 33 Cross Addition.

Brittany Michelle Kennedy to Richard Gregory Hinson and Lauren Hinson, lot 23 Georgetowne Subdivision, First Development.

Melanie Burns Kennedy to Brittany Michelle Kennedy, lot 18 Murray Addition A.

Jane Marie Tucker to JL Development, LLC, lot 6, Bock No. 1 of the Helen Burley Tract.

Jacky Wayne Martin and Angela Coley Martin to Home Improvement Guaranteed, Inc., lot 18, Block No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Charles Kyzar to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 33 Cross Addition.

Richard Gregory Hinson and Lauren Hinson to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 23 Georgetowne Subdivision, First Development.