Oct. 23, 1986 – June 3, 2022

Funeral Services for Gari Tywonn Harris, 35, of Natchez, who died June 3, 2022, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Jerusalem Baptist Church # 1 with Rev. Keith Berry officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Jerusalem # 2 Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com