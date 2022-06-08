July 4, 1949 – June 3, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Permelia Latham Murphy, 72, of Natchez, who died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Jackson will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White and Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at Milford Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Permelia was born July 4, 1949, in Natchez, the daughter of Thelma Henry Latham and Robert Latham, Sr. She was a 1967 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriology. Permelia was retired from Natchez Water Works as a department supervisor and chief lab operator. Mrs. Murphy was a member of Milford Missionary Baptist Church where she served as financial and recording secretary and choir member. She also worked with the Sunday School, Missionary Society, Willing Workers and the Deaconess Board. Permelia also held memberships with Adah Grand O.E.S., Amaranth Court; Daughters of Sphinx; Heroines of Jericho, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., NAACP and the Women’s Auxiliary of the A.M. B. Association of Adams County.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Thelma Geneva, Sharon Ann, Robert, Jr. and Alice Marie and husband Walter Murphy.

Permelia leaves to cherish her memories: one sister, Velma Latham Jacques; nieces: Viveca Latham Johnson and Kristin L. Howard; aunts: Evelyn Henry Smith, Audrey Henry, Yvonne Henry and Vollie Henry, and other relatives and friends.

