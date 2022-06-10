June 5, 1932 – June 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — Barbara Lee Dunn Murray, age 90, of Natchez passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

She was born in Natchez, on June 5, 1932, and resided in Natchez her entire life. She graduated from Natchez High in 1950. She worked at International Paper Company in the Personnel Department where she met her husband, Eugene Murray. They were married in 1952. She was a Charter Member of Westminister Presbyterian Church. She later worked in the office of the Natchez Stockyards and Lum Brothers Stockyard in Ferriday, and also as a teacher’s aide at Carpenter Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Murray, her parents, Josephine Foster Dunn and DeLeon Dunn, and her son-in-law, Craig Williams.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Murray Fields (Chuck) of Natchez, and Karen Murray Williams of Sandy Springs, GA; four grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, (Maegan) Hope Johnson, Lauren Wiliams, and Scott Williams; and two great-grandchildren.