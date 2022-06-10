July 9, 1990 – May 28, 2022

Funeral Services for Derrick Davis Jr., 31, of Natchez, MS, who died May 28, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center with Pastor. Derrick Davis Sr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com