Eunice Reed

Published 8:37 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE — Services for Eunice Reed, 93, of New Orleans, LA formerly of Fayette, who died Friday, June 3, 2022, in New Orleans, LA will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev Kendrick McDonald officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

