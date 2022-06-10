March 19, 1956 – May 27, 2022

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ollie Hampton, 66, of Ferriday, LA, who passed peacefully with her family at her side at Trinity Medical Center on May 27, 2022, will be at noon, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach, Ferriday, LA with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at Clayton Garden of Rest under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home.

Ollie Hampton was born on March 19, 1956, the daughter of Louis, Sr. and Laura Sanders Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands and lifetime companion; J.C. Hampton, Sr., Freddie Reed, Sr., Samuel Jackson; two brothers, Session Bosley, Sr., Herbert Washington; two sisters, Doris Sanders Lewis, Jennifer Meredith; one daughter-in-law, Vanessa Hampton.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her one son, J.C. Hampton, Jr.; a son that she raised as her own, Michael Tennesee; two daughters, Eulonda Lee (Kenneth), all of Ferriday, LA, Laretha Hampton (Diane Kingsberry) Hickory, NC; her granddaughter that she raised as her own, Jatoya Washington; four brothers, Robert L. Bowman (Diedra), Louis Bowman, Tyrone Sanders, all of Ferriday, LA, Lavon Bowman, Lake Charles, LA; seven sisters, Geraldine James, Natchez, MS, Shirley Coleman, Ridgecrest, LA, Sharika Bowman (Sugar), Sharon Bowman, Rose Taylor (Bobby), Sandra Meredith (Albert), all of Ferriday, LA, Deloris Washington, New Orleans, LA, three aunts, Theresa Washington (Luther), Atlanta, GA, Mary Moore, Kansas City, KS, Lula Allen, Ferriday, LA; three uncles, Johnny Washington (Elaine), Baton Rouge, LA, Willie McGhee (Debbie), Vidalia, LA, Roosevelt Murray (Carolyn), Vidalia, LA; a best friend, Irma Lundy, Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, Sade Hampton, Roeisha Sanders, Royal Sanders, Royrielle Sanders, Taylor Hampton, Alexia Hampton, Kevin Sanders, Xavier Smith, Joshua Washington, Jatoya Washington; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

