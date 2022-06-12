How much do you know about the Longest Day?

By Jennie Guido

A few weeks ago, I met with Adina Welker, coordinator of The Longest Day for Mississippi’s chapter for the Alzheimer’s Association. She needed some pointers for getting the association involved in the Natchez area, and I saw an opportunity to share The Longest Day with all of you.

“The Longest Day (TLD) is the day with the most light — the summer solstice. On June 21, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association,” Welker shared.

Anyone who is interested in participating in a TLD activity already scheduled can simply visit the association’s website to find one. However, anyone who has been impacted by Alzheimer’s is invited to reach out to the association and Welker to create an event.

Welker shared statistics with me showing that Mississippi is the second highest in the country for those suffering with Alzheimer’s. Nationwide, one in three seniors suffer from Alzheimer’s or another dementia, which was only increased by the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for those fighting the disease.

With so many families affected in the area, creating an event to raise awareness and funds through The Longest Day only helps the association educate others about the disease and offer support to those in need.

“Each participant is asked to raise funds through his or her activity for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Welker added. “Any activity can be a fundraiser for The Longest Day, and many can be hosted virtually or in-person. If you’re an artist or crafter, lead a class for friends and family. Then host an art sale and donate the proceeds as their fundraiser. Organize a group marathon. Ask 26 friends and family members to run a mile and raise $100 each. Livestream a cooking demonstration and ask for donations to attend.

“We help with easy ideas that bring friends, family, and colleagues together for a great cause. From basketball to baking and card games to crafts or karaoke, any activity can be a fundraiser. Association staff and volunteers will be there every step of the way with tools, tips, and coaching.”

For more information about activities in Mississippi, visit alz.org/thelongestday or email Adina Welker at awelker@alz.org.