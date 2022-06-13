Eunice Reed

May 14, 1929 – June 2, 2022

On the blessed day of May 14, 1929, a beautiful baby girl, Eunice Clark, was born to Julius and Tiney Green Clark, in Fayette, Mississippi. “Molly” as she was affectionately known, surrounded by loved ones, entered into eternal peace and rest, and into the outstretched arms of her Heavenly Father on the evening of Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Eunice was the sixth of eleven children. She was given the nicknames “Molly” and affectionately “Bo Bae” by the doting father. She was reared in a foundation of love, faith, joy and trust laid by her parents and in the reverence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Email newsletter signup

That foundation was – “Trust in the Lord with all of your might and lean not to your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5-6

In her early adulthood, she met and married her King, Purvis Reed, and became as one together with their first-born sons, Charles and Monroe. They moved to New Orleans in 1948 and lived a prosperous life. To this union, they were blessed with four children.

During her best days, she was a successful entrepreneur, meeting the community’s needs. Molly enjoyed fishing, visiting with the sick and shut-in and being the first “Uber” driver – even before Uber existed. She also was committed to her soap operas, games shows and judge shows.

She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, serving as an Usher for many years until failing health sat her down; under the leadership of the late Reverend J. McField and Reverend Percy Turner. She was a member of the Mount Valley Chapter No. 29, Order of the Eastern Star and the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Benevolent Society.

With her healthy declining, she moved from Fayette, MS to Denver, Co to live with her daughter, Willie Mae. She attended Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Jules E. Smith, Pastor. While it’s true that she loved being with Willie Mae, she found being in the snow was not for her so she decided to change locations and headed to New Orleans, LA to live with her daughter Lorraine, where she was a member of the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Thomas J. Brown, Sr., Pastor.

Eunice “molly” Reed was preceded in death by her husband, Purvis; parents – Tiney and Julius Clark; siblings – Willie Mae Jackson, Monroe, Ed, and James Clark, Mary Durrell, Frank, Robert, and George Clark, Florence Turner; son – Charles Reed; and granddaughters – Toni Reed and Kambri Williams.

The heavy hearts of her loved ones left behind are her sons – Monroe (Bobbie) Clark of New Orleans, LA and Dr. Alphonse (Demetria) Reed, of Natchez, MS; daughters – Willie Mae (Valentine) Little of Aurora, CO, Linda Reed-Cross of Woodbridge, VA, and Lorraine (Floyd) Williams of New Orleans, LA; sister Georgia (Armstice) James of Aurora, CO; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Zaddie Reed and Clara Reed; “play” daughters, Irma and Jean; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All who are in Christ will see her again.