Hearings set for next week in child cruelty investigation involving Vidalia daycare

VIDALIA, La. — Hearings for former employees of Noah’s Ark Christian Childcare in Vidalia, Louisiana, charged with child cruelty are scheduled to start June 22.

At that time, three of the four former daycare workers charged in the case may choose to plea before trial. The trial is tentatively set to start on Aug. 1, District Attorney Brad Burget said.

On June 1, Taylor Ragonesi, 19, who once worked at the daycare, pleaded guilty to cruelty to a juvenile. She has not been sentenced yet. She was arrested for three counts of cruelty to a juvenile amid a probe into the daycare at 603 Gregory St. in Vidalia.

Others who were arrested include the owner, Lysa C. Richardson, 36, who was charged with three counts of cruelty to a juvenile; Bridget K. Delaughter, 33, charged with four counts of cruelty to a juvenile; and Julianne Perales, 26, charged with 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

In October 2021, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office initially investigated a complaint about a 14-month-old child being struck at the daycare and Louisiana State Police later became involved.

Security footage from the daycare reportedly showed an employee “excessively strike the child numerous times,” as well as two other 1-year-old children, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators returned with a search warrant and seized a DVR hard drive with more surveillance footage that recorded numerous instances of children being struck excessively by daycare workers on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as striking the children with wooden paint sticks, authorities said.

Annabelle Wilson, the first parent to report abuse, spoke out about what happened in a 2021 interview shortly after the daycare workers were arrested.

Wilson said she had received a call from the daycare director saying that her son had been hurt and that the director was on her way to fire an employee. Wilson said she immediately went to check on her 1-year-old son and saw what appeared to be handprint marks on her son’s back and a red mark on his face. Wilson said this was more than an hour later than the timestamp on a video she later saw, which showed her son being struck repeatedly on the face and back by one of the daycare’s employees.

“I’m still trying to grasp the magnitude of it,” she said, adding she thinks other children were hurt worse than her son had been.

As the investigation into the daycare progressed, more parents came forward.

George Pirkey, who had a child at the daycare, said he sometimes questioned a mark or bruise on his nearly 2-year-old son, but it wasn’t until after the child cruelty investigation that he realized what might have caused it.

“It’s going to be hard to trust another facility,” Pirkey said.