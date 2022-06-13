LDWF closes public boat ramp in Concordia Parish
Published 1:45 pm Monday, June 13, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed the public boat ramp on Concordia Lake until further notice. This boat ramp is next to the old District 4 office on Wildlife and Fisheries Road.
A broken section of the concrete ramp has created a hazard to launching boats and trailers. The department is in the process of identifying potential funding sources and developing a plan to repair the launch. For more information, contact Rick McGuffee at 318-487-5307 or rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.