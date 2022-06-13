Sept. 28, 1940 – June 5, 2022

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Shirley Virginia Thomas Feduccia, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 81.

Shirley was born on September 28, 1940, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to Jim and Garland Mercer Thomas. She grew up on a cotton farm in Jigger, Louisiana, and attended school in nearby Fort Necessity. She and her husband raised two sons, Bedford and Larry, and one daughter, Sue, near Natchez, MS.

Shirley devoted her love and life to the care of her home and her family. Shirley also had a passion for flower gardening; daylilies were her favorite of which she always so graciously shared divisions with family, friends, and neighbors. Her beautiful flower gardens provided an inviting and peaceful respite for public places such as nursing homes and the private gardens of her friends and family. The American Hemerocallis Society has a registered daylily cultivar named in her honor.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Garland Thomas; her sister, Claudine Thomas; and her brother, Roy Thomas.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Bedford (Sondra), Sue, and Larry (Dottie); her six grandchildren, Trey (April), Cassie (Dusty), Tim (Jessica), Tony (Audrey), Jacob (Kelsi) and James; her two great-granddaughters, Grace and Lilly; two brothers Earl and Charles Thomas; her two sisters Ruby Britt and Irene Williams; and her nieces and nephews. The family requests that any memorial gifts be directed to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.