Natchez man facing felony child abuse charge

Published 11:10 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man arrested Friday is facing a felony child abuse charge.

According to Cal Green, communications officer with the Natchez Police Department, Kendall Wayne Christmas, 40, is facing a charge of felony child abuse which stems from the department’s investigation of a report filed in January.

Christmas

“He was accused of causing injury to children left in his care,” Green said.

Email newsletter signup

The children were three, four and eight years old, she added.

More details regarding the abuse were not released.

More News

Change of venue to First Presbyterian Church for Unity Day event today

‘You all come up with all kinds of excuses,’ Road, property conditions in parish questioned

A full slate of events planned for Natchez’ Juneteenth celebrations

Concordia Parish inmate charged with attempted murder for stabbing another inmate

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you beat the hot temperatures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections