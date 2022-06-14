UPDATE: Woman’s death ruled a homicide after body found behind apartment building

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Natchez Police investigate a June 5 death at DeMarco Square Apartments on St. Catherine Street. The death has now been ruled a homicide. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — The death of 63-year-old Doretha Fitzgerald has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy report returned today, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The body was found just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, behind DeMarco Square apartments at 160 Saint Catherine Street. At the time, police were uncertain of what caused her death. However, Lee said an autopsy report shows the cause to be blunt force trauma to the head.

“I received the report today and contacted family and law enforcement of the autopsy finding,” Lee said Tuesday afternoon. “This is tragic and I pray for this family with all my heart.”

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Aldermen say no to alcohol at community pool; ask for audit of pool funds

Hospitality and a Hole in One: Women’s Pro Tournament at Beau Pre gets under way

Change of venue to First Presbyterian Church for Unity Day event today

‘You all come up with all kinds of excuses,’ Road, property conditions in parish questioned

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you beat the hot temperatures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections