Court Case Conclusions: June 15, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 3-9:

None. (No court on Tuesday, June 7)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 3-9:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 8:

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 35, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 60 days with 30 days suspended. Twenty-two days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Timothy Lee Larry, 54, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Fine set at $523.75.

Mishon Landry, No age given, pleaded guilty to false identifying information. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Archie Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Archie Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Shonkeith Hendricks, 52, pleaded no contest to petit larceny. Ten days credit for time served.

Shonkeith Davon Hendricks, 52, pleaded no contest to trespassing. Ten days credit for time served.

Shonkeith Davon Hendricks, 52, pleaded no contest to trespass after notice of non-permission. Seen days credit for time served.

Shonkeith Davon Hendricks, 52, pleaded no contest to petit larceny. Ten days credit for time served.

Ronnie Batteaste, 62, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Taylor Huff, 28, charged with two counts of simple assault. Sentenced to six months jail time on each count.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, charged with burglary of a dwelling house. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tuesday, June 7:

Garrett Lee Beamer, 35, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon Patterson, 31, charged with armed robbery. Case remanded to files – can be dismissed after six months.

Brandon Patterson, 31, charged with retaliation against a public servant or witness. Case remanded to files – can be dismissed after six months.