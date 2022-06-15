First, Second Rounds of Merit Health Natchez Classic featured heat, low scores

The first round of the Merit Health Natchez Classic has concluded after 18 holes of heat and low scores. Fifteen players in the field of seventy were able to break par in round one, with the leader posting a bogey free 67 (-5).

Julie Houston (Allen, TX) holds a two-shot lead heading into the second round after a flawless round one. Houston’s day went without a blemish on the card, as she added five birdies throughout the day. A group of four players sit at -3 after the first round, with two of them currently sitting within the top-10 in the PXG Race To Stage II. Erika Smith and Alison Muirhead are both coming off strong weeks as they will look to improve their positions in the Race To Stage II with only 5 tournaments remaining.

Round 2

The second round of the Merit Health Natchez Classic saw more of the same from round one. The high temperatures have started to firm up and quicken up the greens as the field started to make more birdies. A shift at the top of the leaderboard occurred with Mariel Galdiano (Orlando, FL) taking control of the lead with a solid 69 (-3).

Galdiano followed up her first round 69 with the same score in round two. She was bogey free on her first nine holes before the first hiccup came on her 11th hole of the day. Galdiano was able to bounce back with two birdies in her next three holes to keep her round together. She will try to hold onto her lead for the next two rounds as she chases her first WAPT victory.

Round 3 of the Merit Health Natchez Classic will resume tomorrow at 7:30 AM CT. Players will be repaired based on score after the cut, with the leaders going off last on hole one. The Merit Health Natchez Classic is free to the public and we hope to see you! If you cannot make it, follow along on our socials: Instagram @womensallprotour twitter @WAPTGolf

1 Mariel Galdiano Orlando, FL 69-69--138 -6 T2 Julie Houston Allen, TX 67-72--139 -5 T2 Elizabeth Wang San Marino, CA 70-69--139 -5 T4 Erika Smith Orlando, FL 69-71--140 -4 T4 Alison Muirhead Scotland 69-71--140 -4 T4 Mun Chin Keh Kirkland, WA 71-69--140 -4 T7 Amanda Tan Singapore 72-69--141 -3 T7 Cara Gorlei South Africa 72-69--141 -3 T9 Panitta Yusabai Pattaya 73-69--142 -2 T9 Amanda Kim O'Fallon, MO 72-70--142 -2 T11 Olivia Benzin Tacoma, WA 73-70--143 -1 T11 Sarah Rhee Lynnwood, WA 75-68--143 -1 T11 Elise Bradley Mandeville, LA 72-71--143 -1 T14 Mikayla Fitzpatrick Phoenix, AZ 69-75--144 E T14 Sarah Yamaki Branch Las Vegas, NV 72-72--144 E T14 Wenyung Keh Kirkland, WA 72-72--144 E T14 Alice Duan Reno, NV 74-70--144 E T14 Loretta Giovannettone Jupiter, FL 73-71--144 E T19 Kate Johnston Ontario, Canada 72-73--145 +1 T19 Amber Kuykendall Houston, TX 70-75--145 +1 T19 Madison Moosa Charlotte, NC 71-74--145 +1 T19 Ann Parmerter Coppell, TX 70-75--145 +1 T23 Chakansim Khamborn Cincinnati, OH 72-74--146 +2 T23 Therese Warner Kennewick, WA 74-72--146 +2 T23 Anna Redding Charlotte, NC 75-71--146 +2 T23 Chie Miyazaki Tokyo, JAPAN 74-72--146 +2 T23 Paige Crawford Colorado Springs, CO 71-75--146 +2 T23 Catherine O'Donnell Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 73-73--146 +2 T23 Annika Clark Highlands, TX 71-75--146 +2 T23 Isabella Leung Hong Kong, - 76-70--146 +2 T23 Krystal Quihuis Tucson, AZ 76-70--146 +2 T23 Ginger Howard Bradenton, FL 75-71--146 +2 T23 Yoonhee Kim San Ramon, CA 72-74--146 +2 T23 Micheala Williams Huntsville, AL 74-72--146 +2 T23 Anne Yu Champions Gate, FL 72-74--146 +2 MISSED THE CUT MC Joy Chou Ames, IA +3 MC Siyi Keh New Zealand +3 MC Lauren Tibbets Indianapolis, IN +4 MC Lauren Lightfritz Suwanee, GA +4 MC Payton Schanen Woodstock, GA +4 MC Elizabeth Moon Orlando, FL +4 MC Kaeli Jones Sumterville, FL +5 MC Madison Barnett Mableton, GA +5 MC Sharmila Nicollet India +5 MC Louise Olsson Riverview, FL +5 MC Suzie Lee New York, NY +5 MC Hannah Arnold Lufkin, TX +5 MC Jordy LaBarbera Allen, TX +5 MC Brianna Steger Altadena, CA +6 MC Sock Hwee Koh Singapore +6 MC Kathleen Sumner Rock Hill, SC +7 MC Jade Sanders Pensacola, FL +7 MC Pearl Rojanapeansatith San Francisco, CA +7 MC Crystal Wu Palo Alto, CA +8 MC Cecily Overbey High Point, NC +8 MC Daniela Recla Stanford, CA +8 MC Sami Penor Henderson, NV +8 MC Elizabeth Win Sylvania, OH +9 MC Madison Luitwieler Katy, TX +9 MC Kayla Thompson Whiteville, NC +9 MC Linna Yamauchi (a) Tokyo, FL +11 MC Michele Chun Port Saint Lucie, FL +11 MC Heather Shake Pearland, TX +11 MC Laura Hoskin New Zealand +14 MC Micaa Thomas Bowie, MD +18 MC Katelyn Gilmore Muscle Shoals, AL +27 WD Mohan Du Orlando, FL +3 WD Karen Miyamoto Frisco, TX +4