Daughtry elected to head Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph M. Daughtry Sr. will serve as the leader of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

With over 25 years of progressive experience and commitment to protecting and serving citizens, Daughtry brings extensive expertise in crime prevention to the statewide organization.

A New Orleans native, Daughtry started his law enforcement career at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his career, he has focused on crime prevention, community policing, law enforcement operations, investigations, security and police activity. His service in the capacity of Chief of Police of Pelahatchie, Quality of Life Officer with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Captain with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and Patrol Sergeant at Jackson Police Department has earned the respect of the law enforcement community across the state.

Email newsletter signup

He also holds a Master’s Degree.

Daughtry said he is looking forward to serving 300 plus chiefs who work throughout the State of Mississippi. His term to serve as President is 2022-2023.

Daughtry said this is one of the greatest honors of his career in law enforcement and is humbled by the support and confidence of those who serve as Chiefs of Police in the great state of Mississippi.

For more information contact: jdaughtry@natchez.ms.us or 601-443-3116