Dec. 18, 1942 – June 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Rosia Lee Anderson, 79, of Natchez, who passed away on June 7, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Marblestone Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Brown officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Rosia was born on December 18, 1942, in Natchez, to Ida Johnson and Kidd Dent.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis L. Anderson Sr.; one brother, Joseph Johnson Jr.; and one grandson, Darren Farrell.

Rosia leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Alvin Anderson and Curtis L. (Hattie) Anderson both of Natchez; two daughters, Vanisa Anderson of Jacksonville, FL, and Ida Anderson of Natchez; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Samuel (Ethel) Johnson of Natchez; four sisters: Johnnie Johnson and Lusrea Watson, both of Natchez, Rosia (Alvin) Johnson and Lucy Johnson both of Dallas, TX.