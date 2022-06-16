Two men sought for alleged burglary at Washington Baptist Church

Published 11:48 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony arrest warrants for two men related to a break in and theft of three televisions from a Natchez church.

Kevin Paul Martin

On June 7, the two allegedly burglarized the Washington Baptist Church, Old Highway 84 No. 1 and were caught on video camera entering and stealing from the church.

Deputies have identified the men as Mark Sturdivant and Kevin Paul Martin and have issued warrants for their arrest for burglary.

Deputies said Sturdivant also has an active warrant for parole violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Mark Sturdivant

Sheriff’s deputies ask anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either of these men or anyone who has seen them to please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or call Crimestoppers at 888-442-5001.

