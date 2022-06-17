Crime reports: Friday, June 17, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Silver Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Malicious mischief on South Pearl Street.

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Abandoned vehicle on North Circle Drive.

Hit and run on Broadway Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.

False alarm on South Bluebird Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on Briel Avenue.

Hit and run on South Pearl Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Roundale Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Monday

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.

Accident on High Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Monroe Street.

Traffic stop at Hampton Inn.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Joseph England, 54, Lyons Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Andrea Sturdivant Johnston, 56, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Held on $500.00 bond.

Elizabeth Belle Junkin, 28, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Everette Elmo Thompson, 49, Miranda Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Samuel Wayne Cook, 37, McHand Lane, Natchez, on charge of seat belt violation. Released on $81.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Warrant/affidavit on South Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Brooklyn Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on State Street.

Harassment on Second Street.

Intelligence report on Damon Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Rose Hill Drive.

Theft on Beau Pré Road.

Accident on Carthage Point Road.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Intelligence report on Airport Road.

Threats on Horseshoe Drive.

Welfare concern/check on McHand Lane.

Intelligence report on Alexander Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Suspicious activity on Oakwood Lane.

Suspicious activity on L.E. Barry Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Adam Wheeler Jr., 28, 109 Kentucky Ave., on a probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Ernest Freeman, 48, 129 Ralph Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $510 for driving under suspension.

Jarvis Turner, 25, 243 Concordia Park, sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $610 for speeding, flight from an officer and stop sign violation.

John Paul Hallows, 47, 4103 LacCourture Drive, Harvey, sentenced to three days in jail for resisting an officer.

Bobbie Book, 54, 140 Hudson Lane, Jonesville, fined $245 for driving under suspension (no driver’s license on person).

Jameon Tolliver, 24, 148 Rowan Court, Sicily Island, fined $150 for no seat belt and possession of marijuana.

Derek Aucsin, 36, 400 Magnolia St., sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $275 for improper taillight.

Ullman Anderson, 40, 200 Smith Lane, sentenced to 21 days for simple battery.

Ryniia Roeisha, 29, 27393 Louisiana 15 No. 116 sentenced to 13 days in jail for possession of over 14 grams of marijuana.

Quincy Hawkins, 34, 103 Gillespie St., sentenced to 15 days and fined $245 for no driver’s license.

James Poole, 41, 8097 Louisiana 129, Monterey, sentenced to two years in jail suspended with two years probation and fined $1,492.50 for possession of schedule II controlled substances.

John Jones Sr., 40, 235 Stephens Road, sentenced to three years suspended with three years probation and fined $1,492.50 for introduction of contraband.

Meridith Danielle Green, 34, 400 Rabb Road, for domestic abuse battery on a dating partner, child endangerment and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Susannah Cross, 49, 120 Horne Road, warrant for another agency.

Sydney Lippman, 25, 165 Mitchell Road, Jonesville, possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle.

Warrant on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fire on Iowa Street.

Criminal property damage on Country Club Drive.

Disturbance on Diane Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Rabb Road.

Drug violation on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Miranda Drive.

Disturbance on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Disturbance on Abraham Road.

Fire on US 84.

Theft on Lincoln Avenue.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565.

Disturbance on Turtle Lane.

Domestic violence on Rabb Road.

Disturbance on Higgins Drive.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Burglary on 8th Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Margaret Circle.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Louisiana 131.

Welfare check on Carter Street.

Threats on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Peach Street.

Alarms on Fisherman Drive.

Alarms on US 84.

Simple battery on Lincoln Avenue.

Alarms on Weecama Drive.

Hit and run on King Lane.

Introduction of contraband on US 84.

Theft on Charles Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Warrant on Horne Road.