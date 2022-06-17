GALLERY: Sheriff’s Junior Cadet volunteers and other groups host BINGO and tablet distribution

The Adams County Community Safe Room at 323 Liberty Road was a hotspot for BINGO lovers, especially seniors 65 years young and up.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Junior Cadet Academy collaborated with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and a number of local organizations to host a free electronic tablet giveaway and Bingo at the Safe Room on Thursday, to which hundreds of people showed up.

When called on, program attendees went to a table in the saferoom to receive their free tablet from the ACP. The tablets were free to anyone who is at least 18 years old; receives some type of federal benefit such as Medicaid, SNAP, SSI or WIC; or meets the program’s income requirements with a household income of less than $90,000 per year.