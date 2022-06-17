April 23, 1925 – June 15, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Madeline Glass Gardner, 97, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Madeline was born on Thursday, April 23, 1925, in Swartz, LA and passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Natchez, MS. She was a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with her son and loved spending time with her family. Madeline was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd K. Gardner; parents, Wilmer Aldean Glass and Bettie Calk Glass; grandson, Paul G. Van Hoose; granddaughter, Miriam E. Herbert; three sisters, Mozelle Tull, Vera Owens, and Christine Bowman.

Madeline leaves behind her two daughters, Sharyn Van Hoose of Baton Rouge, LA and Debbie Hebert and her husband, Michael of Denton, TX; son, Floyd W. Gardner and his wife, Susan of Vidalia, LA; four grandchildren, Kristy Van Hoose, Teri Williams and her husband, Chris, Ariel Gardner and Sherri Sturcken; two great-grandsons, Holden Van Hoose and Garris Van Hoose and a host of nieces and nephews.

Those honoring Madeline as pallbearers are Ricky Knapp, Jon Betts, Clare Shields, Kenneth Young, Art Verdel, Bo Strahan, and Tommy Probst.

The family will receive friends at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Sunday, June 1, 2022, from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.

