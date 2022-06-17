Main Street designation official for Natchez on Tuesday

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Mississippi Main Street Association will designate the city of Natchez as an official Mississippi Main Street community. The Main Street program in Natchez will be led by the Downtown Natchez Alliance.

“We are honored that Natchez is once again an official Designated Main Street Community,” said Dan Gibson, mayor of Natchez. “These are exciting times in Natchez! A thriving downtown is at the heart of my vision for the Natchez Renewal, and it’s happening. You can literally feel the energy as you walk our beautiful downtown streets and enjoy our shops, restaurants, galleries, and music venues.”

“I am committed to our city’s award-winning Downtown Master Plan and our partnership with Mississippi Main Street and the new Downtown Natchez Alliance,” Gibson said. “This means continued growth and rejuvenation of our historic downtown!”

Email newsletter signup

The designation ceremony will be held on the steps of Natchez City Hall with a light reception to follow on the first floor of City Hall.

“The City of Natchez’s commitment to its people, history, and growth is evident by their decision to re-join the Mississippi Main Street Association,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “The MMSA team looks forward to working with the Downtown Natchez Alliance to implement their downtown plan for continued preservation and economic vitality.”

Speakers at the designation will include Dan Gibson, Mayor of Natchez; Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director; Chesney Doyle, DNA Board President; and Diane Dupont, DNA Executive Director.

“We are so grateful to Mississippi Main Street for their expert guidance in the formation of the new Downtown Natchez Alliance,” said Doyle. “So many have worked so hard already. It has taken the engagement, vision, and steadfast support of our elected officials and public servants, other local organizations, our businesses, our downtown stakeholders, and our many volunteers to bring us to this pivotal moment for Downtown Natchez. Now, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and put plans into action. Onward and upward, together we go!”