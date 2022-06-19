VIDEO: Texas gun club marches through streets of Natchez
Published 5:55 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022
NATCHEZ — About 75 peoples — members of the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Gun Club of Central Texas, as well gun club members from other places — were in Natchez this weekend for a Devil’s Punchbowl commemoration of those who died after the Union Army arrived in Natchez in July 1865. After the march, the group organized a family-oriented community party at the Broadmoor Park on Country Club Road in Adams County.