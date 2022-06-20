Catherine Cameron Willard Falgout

Memorial services for Catherine Cameron “Cami” Willard Falgout, 28 of Houma, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Ferriday on June 21st at 2 pm.

Cami Falgout was born on Monday, August 2nd, 1993 in Brookhaven, MS. to Jim and Selah Willard, and passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Houma, LA. Cami was a native of Natchez, MS and graduated from Trinity Episcopal in 2011. She was a devoted and proud older sister to Sarah Beth. After high school, she attended Tulane University as well as ULM. Cami met her husband, Jordan Falgout, in 2018 and the two were married on September 10, 2021. She was a loving stepmother to Parker Falgout, 9, who she adored. Cami loved to spend time with her family, friends, and 3 dogs and enjoyed traveling and reading. She was adventurous and passionate about life. She was an empathetic and sweet soul, a loyal friend who touched many lives. Cami will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Catherine Willard and Bethany Overton, grandfather, Waldo Lambdin, and brother-in-law, Brodie Falgout.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jim and Selah Willard of Natchez, MS; sister, Sarah Beth Willard of Natchez, MS; husband, Jordan Falgout and stepson, Parker Falgout of Houma, LA; grandfather, Jimmy Willard of Natchez, MS; grandfather, Jim Overton of Natchez, MS; aunt, Laura (Kevin) Bruce of Natchez, MS; cousins, Katie Carpenter, Emily Carpenter, and Kaelyn Carpenter of Natchez, MS; aunt, Mary (George) Dennis of Madison, MS; cousins, Steele Partridge and Bisland Partridge of Jackson, MS and Tristan Dennis of Madison, MS; aunt, Laura (Paul) Burns of Natchez, MS; cousins, Peter Burns of Nashville, TN, and Harrison Burns of Baton Rouge, LA; mother-in-law, Vickie (Randy) Cheramie of Cut Off, LA; sister-in-law, Peyton (Brandon) Guidry of Madisonville, LA; brother-in-law, Austin Falgout of New York, NY; father-in-law, Melvin (Teresa) Falgout, Larose, LA, God Child – Mia Guidry, Madisonville, LA; and grandparents-in-law Diana and Lewis Lee.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home Ferriday from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.